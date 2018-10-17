Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Solid in defeat
Kuemper made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old netminder played well despite being saddled with the loss. Unfortunately, the goalie down the other end was even better and Keumper's team was only able to solve Devan Dubnyk once. Playing his first game of the season, Kuemper showed he has what it takes to give his team a chance to win. That said, Antti Raanta is likely to see the majority of the workload this season.
