Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Solid in return
Kuemper (lower body) stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
Kuemper missed two months with the injury and various setbacks in his recovery, but he was simply a victim of a lack of goal support Tuesday. The 29-year-old slipped to 15-9-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 26 starts. Head coach Rick Tocchet will likely ease Kuemper back into action at first until either he or Antti Raanta grabs a strong hold on the starting job.
