Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Spectacular in surprise start
Kuemper steered away 35 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Antti Raanta was supposed to start this game, but there was a change of plans and Kuemper was given the nod. He allowed a goal just 31 seconds into the game but was perfect after that against a tough opponent. Raanta simply got sick so it shouldn't be a long-term absence, but Kuemper has earned himself more looks with his stellar play.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Now starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Solid in defeat•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Making season debut•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Questionable goal spoils shutout bid•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting preseason finale•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Suffers preseason defeat Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.