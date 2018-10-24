Kuemper steered away 35 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Antti Raanta was supposed to start this game, but there was a change of plans and Kuemper was given the nod. He allowed a goal just 31 seconds into the game but was perfect after that against a tough opponent. Raanta simply got sick so it shouldn't be a long-term absence, but Kuemper has earned himself more looks with his stellar play.