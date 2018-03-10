Kuemper has been designated as the road starter versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Antti Raanta (lower body) will not dress, so Kuemper draws in for his third consecutive start. The 27-year-old netminder has been inconsistent with the Coyotes following his trade from the Kings on Feb. 21, posting a 1-1-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .900 save percentage in that limited sample. Now, he'll be pitted against an Avalanche team that has lost three straight games to fall into fifth place within the tightly contested Central Division.