Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stands tall Sunday
Kuemper turned aside 39 of 40 shots faced during Sunday's 4-1 road win over the Capitals.
Kuemper redeemed himself after allowing four goals in a loss to Pittsburgh the night before and was marvelous in the face of a continued onslaught by the high-powered Capitals. The crease belongs to the 28-year-old netminder while Antti Raanta (lower body) remains sidelined, so those in need of a consistent starter should look Kuemper's way in the short term.
