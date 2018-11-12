Kuemper turned aside 39 of 40 shots faced during Sunday's 4-1 road win over the Capitals.

Kuemper redeemed himself after allowing four goals in a loss to Pittsburgh the night before and was marvelous in the face of a continued onslaught by the high-powered Capitals. The crease belongs to the 28-year-old netminder while Antti Raanta (lower body) remains sidelined, so those in need of a consistent starter should look Kuemper's way in the short term.