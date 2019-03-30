Kuemper will tend the road twine in Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

With this start, Kuemper will be the first Coyotes goalie to start 19 straight games since Ilya Bryzgalov did it in 2011. The Coyotes need to keep their best men on deck since this is one of the most important games of the season, as a win would vault the team past the Avalanche and back into playoff position. Kuemper's coming off a 31-save shutout against a fiery Blackhawks offense, so he'll need to keep his recent performance rolling to make that happen.