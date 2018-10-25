Kuemper will once again get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with Vancouver.

Kuemper was a last minute start Tuesday after Antti Raanta (illness) was unable to give it a go. Rather than rush Raanta back into action, coach Rick Tocchet will stick with Kuemper for another game -- a decision which may have been influenced by the netminder's 35-save performance versus Columbus.

