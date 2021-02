Kuemper will get the nod for Wednesday's rematch with the Ducks, Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper gave up three goals in the first 22 minutes to Anaheim's league-worst offense Monday but still came away with a 4-3 win. He's likely to deliver a sharper effort in this rematch two days later, as Kuemper sports outstanding ratios (2.33 GAA, .915 save percentage) despite a lackluster 6-7-2 record.