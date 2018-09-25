Kuemper will patrol the crease in Monday's preseason contest against the Ducks.

In his last outing, Kuemper let in just three goals on 41 shots against the Kings last Tuesday. After splitting time with Vegas and Arizona last season, the 6-foot-5 netminder will serve as Antti Raanta's primary backup for the 2018-19 campaign. He has averaged less than 20 starts per season over the last three years and likely won't provide much fantasy value.