Kuemper will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Blues, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

This will be the seventh straight game between the two teams. The series is tied 3-3, so it genuinely has the feeling of a playoff Game 7. Kuemper has been solid during the series so far, posting a .918 save percentage and a 2-2-0 record.