Kuemper will man the crease Monday in Vegas, Craig Morgan of NHL Network reports.

Kuemper took a shootout loss to the Sharks in his first start, then watched Antti Raanta defeat them, so he'll be looking to bounce back and maintain his grip on the top spot in Arizona's net. Doing so won't be easy against a Vegas team that's among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup and is off to a 2-0 start.