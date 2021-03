Kuemper will guard the home net in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper is healthy after dealing with a lower-body injury, and he'll make his first start since Feb. 24. The 30-year-old was in a slump prior to his injury, producing an .873 save percentage over his last three appearances. Fellow Coyotes netminder Antti Raanta allowed five goals on 27 shots to the Wild on Friday.