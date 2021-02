Kuemper will defend the home net in Friday's game versus the Blues.

The Coyotes are playing a fifth straight game against the Blues; Kuemper started three of the last four games. In that stretch, he posted a 2-1-0 record, a .918 save percentage and a 2.66 GAA. All of those games were on the road, however, so home-ice advantage could provide a slight boost for Kuemper.