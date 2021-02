Kuemper will start in Monday's road game against the Blues.

This is the fourth straight game between the two teams. Kuemper is 1-1-0 in the series so far, sporting a .907 save percentage and facing fewer than 30 shots in each contest. The Blues are battling injuries and are facing depth issues at forward as a result, but they still rank 12th in the league with 3.25 goals per game.