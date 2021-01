Kuemper will defend the home net in Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper will make a fourth straight start against the Golden Knights. The 30-year-old secured his first win of the season Friday, as he turned aside 29 of 31 shots. However, he has an .885 save percentage through three games against the desert rivals, so he'll look to finish on a strong note Sunday.