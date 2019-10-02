Kuemper will patrol the crease in Thursday's regular-season opener on the road against the Ducks, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Kuemper played well during Arizona's preseason schedule, posting a 2-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.83 GAA and .943 save percentage in three appearances. The 29-year-old, who just signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension with the Coyotes, will look to pick up his first victory of the 2019-20 campaign in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim team that only averaged 2.61 goals per game at home in 2018-19, 30th in the NHL.