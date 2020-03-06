Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Calgary
Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Friday's road clash with Calgary, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper was razor sharp in his last start Wednesday against the Canucks, turning aside 36 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 4-2 road victory. He'll attempt to secure his 17th win of the season in a road matchup with a Flames team that's an underwhelming 15-12-4 at home this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.