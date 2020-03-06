Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Friday's road clash with Calgary, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper was razor sharp in his last start Wednesday against the Canucks, turning aside 36 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 4-2 road victory. He'll attempt to secure his 17th win of the season in a road matchup with a Flames team that's an underwhelming 15-12-4 at home this year.