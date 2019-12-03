Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Columbus
Kuemper will guard the cage during Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper was razor sharp in his last start Friday against Vegas, stopping 37 of 38 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 29-year-old will attempt to pick up his sixth road win of the campaign in a matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.53 goals per game at home this year, 29th in the NHL.
