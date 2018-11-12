Kuemper will be the road starter against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Antti Raanta (lower body) is skating, but not quite ready to return. That will give Kuemper another start. He's been up to the task so far this year, as he has a 2.58 GAA and .921 save percentage in seven games. Raanta's next chance to return will be Thursday against the Predators, which would move Kuemper back into his, well, backup role for the Coyotes.