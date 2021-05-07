Kuemper will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with the Sharks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper wasn't great in his last start Monday versus the Kings, allowing three goals on 26 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The veteran backstop will attempt to get back on track and snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a San Jose squad that's lost three of its last four games.