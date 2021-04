Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road game versus the Sharks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper struggled in his last start Monday against San Jose, surrendering four goals on just 11 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill early on in the second period of the eventual 6-4 loss. Kuemper will try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a rematch with the same Sharks squad Wednesday.