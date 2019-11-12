Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in St. Louis
Kuemper will man the visitors' crease in St. Louis on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Winless in consecutive starts, Kuemper is sporting a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage in his last five starts, going 3-2-0 over that span. The Coyotes' netminder will need to be sharp to shut down the Blues' third-ranked power play (27.6 percent).
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Drops second in a row•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tasked with taming Wild•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Sunk by Blue Jackets•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Guarding goal against Columbus•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Earns overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Looks to stay hot against Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.