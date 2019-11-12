Kuemper will man the visitors' crease in St. Louis on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Winless in consecutive starts, Kuemper is sporting a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage in his last five starts, going 3-2-0 over that span. The Coyotes' netminder will need to be sharp to shut down the Blues' third-ranked power play (27.6 percent).