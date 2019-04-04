Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Vegas
Kuemper (eye) will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Kuemper was forced to exit Tuesday's 3-1 loss to LA after getting poked in the eye with a stick, but his injury clearly wasn't overly serious. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep the Coyotes' playoff hopes alive by picking up his 27th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Vegas team that's 24-11-5 at home this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Exits with injury•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Will be sent to cage Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Comes up big•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Making 20th straight start•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Drops pivotal game in shootout•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting 19th straight game Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...