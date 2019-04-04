Kuemper (eye) will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Kuemper was forced to exit Tuesday's 3-1 loss to LA after getting poked in the eye with a stick, but his injury clearly wasn't overly serious. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep the Coyotes' playoff hopes alive by picking up his 27th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Vegas team that's 24-11-5 at home this season.