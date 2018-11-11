Kuemper will face the Capitals in Washington on Sunday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It's been a rough time for Kuemper while he's filled in as No. 1 goaltender with Antti Raanta (lower body) on IR. He's allowed 13 goals on 96 shots in his last three starts with a 0-2-1 record. Washington will provide another tough matchup and the 28-year-old should be avoided for fantasy purposes.