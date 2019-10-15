Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Winnipeg
Kuemper will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game against the Jets, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports
Kuemper has been razor sharp this season, maintaining an impressive 1.35 GAA and .957 save percentage through his first three appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old will look to stay dialed in while trying to pick up his second win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.29 goals per game this season, 14th in the NHL.
