Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Saturday's Game 3 versus Colorado, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper wasn't great in Game 2, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat, but he still owns a .926 save percentage through the Coyotes' first six games of the playoffs, so it isn't surprising to see him back in goal for a pivotal Game 3. He'll try to slow down an Avalanche attack that could be without Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) and Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed) on Saturday.