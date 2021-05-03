Kuemper will patrol the home crease Monday against the Kings, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper has just one win in his last six starts, but that victory was a shutout of the Kings in their lone meeting during this stretch. Los Angeles' bottom-10 offense is scoring just 2.63 goals per game, so Kuemper has a nice opportunity to turn in another strong performance in this favorable matchup. Kuemper and the Coyotes have no room for error the rest of the way, as they're three points back of the Blues for the West Division's final playoff spot, but Arizona has just four games left while St. Louis has seven.