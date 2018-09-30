Kuemper will be the road starter Saturday against the Canucks.

Kuemper may be getting the start in the preseason finale, but once the games count he will be backing up Antti Raanta. The 28-year-old was playing stellar hockey for the Kings last year, but after being traded to the desert he posted a 3.22 GAA and .899 save percentage. He will hope to improve upon that once the games start counting.