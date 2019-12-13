Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting Saturday
Kuemper will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game against the Devils, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has been seemingly unbeatable in the month of December, stringing together four consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.96 GAA and .935 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a free-falling New Jersey club that's lost six straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.