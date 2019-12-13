Kuemper will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game against the Devils, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has been seemingly unbeatable in the month of December, stringing together four consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.96 GAA and .935 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a free-falling New Jersey club that's lost six straight games.