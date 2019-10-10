Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting third straight
Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game against Vegas, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper has been razor sharp early on this season, maintaining an impressive 1.54 GAA and .945 save percentage through his first two starts, but he suffered losses in both of those contests due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 6-foot-5 netminder will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Golden Knights team that's averaged 4.00 goals per contest through its first three games of the season.
