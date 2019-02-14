Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting Thursday
Kuemper will defend the home net Thursday against the Blues, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper has stood tall in his last two starts, setting aside 74 of the 78 shots he's faced. Despite just a 13-13-5 record, the 28-year-old netminder owns a .913 save percentage, suggesting his record and 2.73 GAA are largely a product of his surroundings. Kuemper's numbers improve to a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage on home ice, so he should put up a fight against a surging Blues squad.
