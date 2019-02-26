Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting Tuesday
Kuemper will start in the blue paint Tuesday when the Coyotes host the Panthers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper is locked in between the pipes, sporting a sterling 4-0-0 record with a 1.22 GAA and a .960 save percentage in his last four starts. He allowed just one goal in his two home nods over that stretch, and he'll need to be on top of his game again Tuesday to best a Panthers club that has won five of its last six games.
