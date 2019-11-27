Kuemper will start Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

This start was originally supposed to go to Antti Raanta, but Raanta's feeling ill, paving the way for Kuemper to get the nod. Both Arizona netminders have been outstanding this season, with Kuemper holding up his end of the bargain to the tune of a 1.98 GAA and .924 save percentage.