Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stays hot in St. Louis
Kuemper made 39 saves in a 3-1 win over the Blues on Tuesday.
Kuemper was on from the get-go Tuesday night and would've been perfect if it weren't for Jaden Schwartz's seventh goal of the season, coming with just 71 seconds left in regulation. The Coyotes' netminder has been on a roll of late with wins in 10 of his last 12. Kuemper's record now stands at 23-16-5, and he owns a 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage.
