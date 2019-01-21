Kuemper allowed a pair of goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

With the win, Kuemper's record moves to 10-11-4 with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage. The Yotes' netminder is 5-0-1 in his last six games and in the midst of his best stretch of 2018-19. As a result, look for Arizona to give Kuemper the starting assignment again Tuesday in Ottawa.