Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stays hot in Toronto
Kuemper allowed a pair of goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
With the win, Kuemper's record moves to 10-11-4 with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage. The Yotes' netminder is 5-0-1 in his last six games and in the midst of his best stretch of 2018-19. As a result, look for Arizona to give Kuemper the starting assignment again Tuesday in Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...