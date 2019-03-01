Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stays hot in win over Canucks
Kuemper made 37 saves on 39 shots in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night.
Kuemper now owns six straight wins and is 8-2-0 in his last 10 starts. His record following Thursday's win now stands at 19-14-5 with a 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Coyotes next play Saturday when they host the Red Wings, a team who just so happened to chase Kuemper from the net in the two teams' last matchup, back on Nov. 13, 2018. The veteran backstop allowed five goals on 17 shots in that contest.
