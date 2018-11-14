Kuemper yielded five goals on 17 shots from host Detroit on Tuesday, resulting in a 6-1 road loss.

Kuemper was iced for 41:44 before Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet sent 23-year-old netminder Hunter Miska in to replace him. This was a highly disappointing outcome in what seemed to be a favorable on-paper matchup, but considering Kuemper is a career backup and this was his fifth straight start filling in for the injured Antti Raanta (lower body), fatigue very well could have been a factor.