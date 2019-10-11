Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stellar in win
Kuemper allowed only one goal on 38 shots in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Only Shea Theodore could put the rubber in the twine behind Kuemper, and that came as a very late first-period goal. Kuemper is locked in, having allowed only four games over three starts. He's doing exactly what he needed to do to grab hold of the starting job over Antti Raanta. The Coyotes' next game comes Saturday in Colorado, which would be a challenging test for Kuemper if he gets the nod.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting third straight•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Another hard-luck loss in goal•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stopping pucks against Bruins•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Inks two-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.