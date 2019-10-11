Kuemper allowed only one goal on 38 shots in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Only Shea Theodore could put the rubber in the twine behind Kuemper, and that came as a very late first-period goal. Kuemper is locked in, having allowed only four games over three starts. He's doing exactly what he needed to do to grab hold of the starting job over Antti Raanta. The Coyotes' next game comes Saturday in Colorado, which would be a challenging test for Kuemper if he gets the nod.