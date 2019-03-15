Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stifles Ducks
Kuemper allowed just one goal on 38 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Kuemper has faced 30-plus shots in seven of his last 10 appearances, but he's gone 8-2 in that span and was once again at his best Thursday. Kuemper's record improved to 24-16-5 with a 2.48 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Kuemper will likely look to keep it going Saturday versus the Oilers.
