Kuemper yielded two goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Tomas Hertl beat Kuemper twice, but the goalie got the last laugh by earning his 15th win of the year. The 29-year-old has a 1.97 GAA and a .935 save percentage through 24 starts this year. He's won five of his last six starts with just 12 goals allowed in that span. The Coyotes return home for a game Thursday versus the Wild -- if Antti Raanta (illness) isn't available, Kuemper will likely start again.