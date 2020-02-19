Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Still not ready
Kuemper (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper will stay on IR, and considering Adin Hill -- the organization's No. 3 netminder -- is getting the nod, it's unlikely Kuemper is ready for Thursday's road game versus the Blues, either. The 29-year-old Kuemper participated in this past Saturday's morning skate, so he's getting close to a return. His next chance will be when the team returns home for Saturday's game versus the Lightning.
