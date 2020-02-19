Kuemper (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper will stay on IR, and considering Adin Hill -- the organization's No. 3 netminder -- is getting the nod, it's unlikely Kuemper is ready for Thursday's road game versus the Blues, either. The 29-year-old Kuemper participated in this past Saturday's morning skate, so he's getting close to a return. His next chance will be when the team returns home for Saturday's game versus the Lightning.