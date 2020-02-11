Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Still out Tuesday
Kuemper (lower body) is not expected to suit up for Tuesday's contest in Toronto, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Kuemper was a game-time decision prior to Monday's game but it seems the Coyotes are being patient with their No. 1 netminder's recovery. He's now missed the last 22 games and his next chance to suit up will be Thursday in Ottawa.
