Kuemper will start in the home crease for Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper played admirably in the season opener against the Ducks as he steered away 27 of 29 shots, but the Coyotes' offense couldn't find its groove and the team lost 2-1. The Bruins present a tougher test since they scored 3.13 goals per game last year, 11th in the league, to go along with the third-ranked power play at 25.9 percent. Kuemper will need to be on top of his game to earn his first win of the season.