Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 16 on light day of work
Kuemper made 16 saves on 17 shots in a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
Kuemper stepped in for the injured Antti Raanta and the Canucks evidently decided to take it easy on him. After getting traded from the Kings, the 27-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, but overall his numbers are stellar. Through 22 games Kuemper has a 2.19 GAA and a .928 save percentage.
