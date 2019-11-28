Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 31 in shootout win
Kuemper turned away 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Anaheim on Wednesday.
Kuemper was initially slated to get the night off, but was pressed into action when Antti Raanta fell ill. It was the fifth straight start in which Kuemper has made 30-plus saves, and he improved to 10-6-1 this season with a sparkling 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage.
