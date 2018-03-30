Kuemper made 31 saves on 34 shots in Thursday's loss to the Kings.

This was the fourth straight loss for Kuemper, who drops to 12-7-4 on the season with a .921 save percentage. Antti Raanta has been sensational since the new year and Kuemper has been failing to impress when called upon. The Arizona backup has had a decent season overall, but his recent struggles likely make him one to avoid in these final few games.