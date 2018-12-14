Kuemper made 30 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Thursday night.

He has lost both games since he returned from injury, but in this case he got almost no offensive support. Kuemper will be the go-to guy until Antti Raanta returns, but beware the Desert Dawgs' inability to score. Arizona goalies need to be nearly perfect most games.

