Kuemper made 19 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Kuemper is 1-2-1 in his last four starts, but his record doesn't reflect his abilities. Saturday was the first game in six where his daily save percentage dropped below .920 (he delivered .864 Saturday). With Antti Raanta on the sidelines right now, Kuemper stands to carry a heavy workload unless the team turns to Adin Hill to give him some relief. Kuemper will be a strong fantasy play regardless, given the strength of his recent performances.