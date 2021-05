Kuemper allowed three goals on 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Kuemper wasn't bad Monday, but a pair of goals in a span of six minutes during the second period saddled him with the loss. The 30-year-old netminder dropped to 9-11-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 26 appearances. With the Coyotes' playoff hopes dimming after Monday's loss, it wouldn't be surprising to see Adin Hill start at least once in the last three games.