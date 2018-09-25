Kuemper stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-2 preseason loss to Anaheim.

Kuemper gave up one goal in the first period and two more in the second, with the Ducks adding an empty-netter in the third. He posted a 2.10 GAA in 19 appearances as the Kings' backup last season but a much uglier 3.22 mark in 10 games after moving to Arizona, so Kuemper will be hoping for better results in his first full season as the Coyotes' No. 2 netminder.